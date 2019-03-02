English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith As Thor And Vijay As Iron Man; Tamil Actresses Pick The Choices For Marvel Movies In Tamil!

    By Manu
    |

    Hollywood movies based on Marvel comics have a huge fan base even in India. As far as Tamil Nadu is considered, the dubbed version of such movies rule the roost during the time of their releases. Most recently, top actresses of the industry like Samantha, Kajal Agarwal, Tamannaah and Rakul Preet Singh had come together for a press conference in connection with the release of the upcoming movie Captain Marvel, which is hitting the screens next week. The actresses were asked a few questions and one among them was their choices for characters from Avengers and who among the Tamil actors will be best suited for the roles.

    Iron Man

    Initially, they were asked for their choice for the role of Iron Man in Tamil. Kajal Agarwal and Samantha opined that Vijay will be the best choice for the role.

    Suriya

    However, popular actress Rakul Preet Singh had another name for the role of Iron. She felt that Suriya would be best suited for the the character of Iron Man.

    Hulk

    Hulk is one such character who enjoys a huge fan base and Samantha mentioned that Arya would be a good choice for the role. At the same time, Kajal Agarwal chose Vishal as the one suitable for the character.

    Thor

    Thor is one more character from Avenger who enjoys a huge and dedicated fan base for its own. Interestingly, Kajal Agarwal chose Thala Ajith as the best choice as Thor.

    Mahesh Babu

    Popular actress Tamannaah too picked her choice for the role of Thor. She felt that Mahesh Babu will be the perfect fit for the character among the Tamil actors. She chose Suriya from the Tamil actors for the role of Thor.

    Read more about: ajith vijay
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue