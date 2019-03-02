Ajith As Thor And Vijay As Iron Man; Tamil Actresses Pick The Choices For Marvel Movies In Tamil!

Iron Man

Initially, they were asked for their choice for the role of Iron Man in Tamil. Kajal Agarwal and Samantha opined that Vijay will be the best choice for the role.

Suriya

However, popular actress Rakul Preet Singh had another name for the role of Iron. She felt that Suriya would be best suited for the the character of Iron Man.

Hulk

Hulk is one such character who enjoys a huge fan base and Samantha mentioned that Arya would be a good choice for the role. At the same time, Kajal Agarwal chose Vishal as the one suitable for the character.

Thor

Thor is one more character from Avenger who enjoys a huge and dedicated fan base for its own. Interestingly, Kajal Agarwal chose Thala Ajith as the best choice as Thor.

Mahesh Babu

Popular actress Tamannaah too picked her choice for the role of Thor. She felt that Mahesh Babu will be the perfect fit for the character among the Tamil actors. She chose Suriya from the Tamil actors for the role of Thor.