English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi In A Single Frame; Picture Leaves Fans Overjoyed!

    By
    |

    What has gained the attention of Ajith Kumar fans on Twitter is a picture from the past, in which Thala could be seen along with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. Interestingly, the picture was taken more than two decades ago, during the initial days of Ajith Kumar in the industry. Reports suggest that this picture of Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's was taken for the poster of the Telugu movie, Prema Pusthakam, which marked the former's acting debut in the Telugu film industry.

    Prema Pusthakam released in 1993 and featured actress Kanchan as the leading lady. A poster featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi along with the leading actors of the film was popular during the release of the film. Reportedly, it was Chiranjeevi who had clapped the board for the first shot of Ajith Kumar in this film.

    Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi In A Single Frame; Picture Leaves Fans Overjoyed!

    Interestingly, along with the photo, which is now ruling social media, a few comments made by Chiranjeevi about Ajith Kumar, too have gained widespread attention. According to reports, Chiranjeevi has lavished praises on Ajith Kumar during media interactions. Reportedly, the Sye Raa star has appreciated the choices made by Ajith Kumar. Reports also suggest that Chiranjeevi has watched Ajith Kumar's most recent film Nerkonda Paarvai and has showered praises on the star's performance. In an interview, he also spoke that Ajith Kumar truly deserves appreciation for his choice of scripts. After Viswasam, he opted for Nerkonda Paarvai, which is a trendsetter in Tamil cinema, especially considering the genre and the magnitude of victory that the film enjoyed. The Veeram actor will next, once again, team up with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth for a film tentatively titled as Thala 60. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is all set to commence soon and it is being said that Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer in this big-budget action thriller.

    More AJITH KUMAR News

    Read more about: ajith kumar chiranjeevi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue