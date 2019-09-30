Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi In A Single Frame; Picture Leaves Fans Overjoyed!

What has gained the attention of Ajith Kumar fans on Twitter is a picture from the past, in which Thala could be seen along with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. Interestingly, the picture was taken more than two decades ago, during the initial days of Ajith Kumar in the industry. Reports suggest that this picture of Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's was taken for the poster of the Telugu movie, Prema Pusthakam, which marked the former's acting debut in the Telugu film industry.

I like ajith very much, Ajith continously doing good films, i saw his Vedalam, Viswasam, and Nerkondapaarvai - Actor Chiranjeevi



Prema Pusthakam released in 1993 and featured actress Kanchan as the leading lady. A poster featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi along with the leading actors of the film was popular during the release of the film. Reportedly, it was Chiranjeevi who had clapped the board for the first shot of Ajith Kumar in this film.

Interestingly, along with the photo, which is now ruling social media, a few comments made by Chiranjeevi about Ajith Kumar, too have gained widespread attention. According to reports, Chiranjeevi has lavished praises on Ajith Kumar during media interactions. Reportedly, the Sye Raa star has appreciated the choices made by Ajith Kumar. Reports also suggest that Chiranjeevi has watched Ajith Kumar's most recent film Nerkonda Paarvai and has showered praises on the star's performance. In an interview, he also spoke that Ajith Kumar truly deserves appreciation for his choice of scripts. After Viswasam, he opted for Nerkonda Paarvai, which is a trendsetter in Tamil cinema, especially considering the genre and the magnitude of victory that the film enjoyed. The Veeram actor will next, once again, team up with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth for a film tentatively titled as Thala 60. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is all set to commence soon and it is being said that Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer in this big-budget action thriller.