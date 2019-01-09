Ajith Kumar Biopic On The Cards? Siva Wants This Title For Film On Viswasam Star's Life

It is an open secret that Ajith Kumar is the biggest and most respected name in the Tamil film industry today. A self-made star in the truest sense, he is respected by all and sundry thanks to his simple nature, impressive screen presence and humble nature. During his career, he has starred in quite a few big films and this has worked wonders for him. Now, here is some surprising news for his fans,

During a recent chat with Behindwoods, Siva spoke about his rapport with 'Thala' and made a sweet remark. He said that he would love it if he gets the chance to make a film on Ajith's life. He went on to add that he would title the film Thannambikkai.

"If I get a chance to direct Ajith sir's biopic, I will definitely do it. I would name the film 'Thannambikkai' (Self Confidence), as it suits the life graph of Ajith," he added.

These are some sweet words and might send Thala fans into a state of frenzy.

Siva and Ajith have previously collaborated for films such as Vedalam and Veeram and proved that they are a deadly combo. At present, they are awaiting the release of Viswasam. The film is a rural-drama and it is slated to arrive in the theatres tomorrow(January 10, 2019)