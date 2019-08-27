Ajith Kumar Creates New History; Shows Way Forward To Other Stars?

Nerkonda Paarvai 18 Days Collections

Reportedly, Nerkonda Paarvai enjoyed yet another sensational weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to reports that have come up, the Ajith Kumar starrer has fetched around Rs 72.3 crore from 18 days of run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Tamil Cinema Treads A New Path

Nerkonda Paarvai is not a big-budget entertainer that normally superstars of the industry do. It is a message-oriented film, devoid of any unwanted mass masala elements and a movie that sticks to the core plot that it narrates.

Other Films In The Club

One of the recent tweets of entertainment tracker LM Kaushik throws light on other films that have made it to the 70-crore club. Almost all films in the coveted list have been starry vehicles or commercial entertainers. Nerkonda Paarvai's entry to the list is definitely a positive sign for the Tamil film industry.

Kudos To Ajith Kumar

Well, Ajith Kumar has rightly created new history through Nerkonda Paarvai's phenomenal success. He has proved that quality content is sure to give good results and his willingness to experiment with movies deserves a huge round of applause.