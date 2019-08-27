Ajith Kumar Creates New History; Shows Way Forward To Other Stars?
Ajith Kumar is on a roll with the big star's most recent release Nerkonda Paarvai also emerging as a supreme success at the box office. It needs to be said that Ajith Kumar has shown the new way forward for the Tamil film industry as well as other big stars by taking up a film, which is not a typical commercial potboiler that usually big stars do. Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai, which is now in its third week, has crossed the Rs 70-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office, a big achievement because no films other than template entertainers have managed to cross that milestone in the past.
Nerkonda Paarvai 18 Days Collections
Reportedly, Nerkonda Paarvai enjoyed yet another sensational weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to reports that have come up, the Ajith Kumar starrer has fetched around Rs 72.3 crore from 18 days of run at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Tamil Cinema Treads A New Path
Nerkonda Paarvai is not a big-budget entertainer that normally superstars of the industry do. It is a message-oriented film, devoid of any unwanted mass masala elements and a movie that sticks to the core plot that it narrates.
Other Films In The Club
One of the recent tweets of entertainment tracker LM Kaushik throws light on other films that have made it to the 70-crore club. Almost all films in the coveted list have been starry vehicles or commercial entertainers. Nerkonda Paarvai's entry to the list is definitely a positive sign for the Tamil film industry.
Kudos To Ajith Kumar
Well, Ajith Kumar has rightly created new history through Nerkonda Paarvai's phenomenal success. He has proved that quality content is sure to give good results and his willingness to experiment with movies deserves a huge round of applause.
Nerkonda Paarvai is moving ahead strongly at the worldwide box office as well. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to cross the 150-crore mark soon.