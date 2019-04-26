Ajith Doesn't Want H Vinoth To Direct His Next Movie After Nerkonda Paarvai? SHOCKING DEETS INSIDE!

Ajith's next movie, which is Nerkonda Paarvai has everything in to be called as the much-awaited film of the year. The Tamil remake of Pink marks the debut of Boney Kapoor in Kollywood and the film is captained by film-maker H Vinoth.

Of late, reports had come out that Ajith's next movie in Tamil will also be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Most recently, reports also spread on social media claiming that Nekonda Paarvai team will be repeated in this film as well with H Vinoth directing the film.

However, a latest report by popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu claims that Ajith doesn't want H Vinoth to direct his next film. It is being said that Ajith and H Vinoth had some issue while filming Nerkonda Paarvai. Rumours were also rife that there came a time when Ajith thought of quitting Nerkonda Paarvai but later the issues were resolved somehow and the shooting went ahead.

Nevertheless, Boney Kapoor is said to be very impressed with the working style of H Vinoth and hence he is keen on making H Vinoth the director of Ajith's next film as well. It needs to be seen what is in store and let us wait for an official announcement regarding the project to get more details.

