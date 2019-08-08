English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith Kumar Fan Tries To Set Himself On Fire After Failing To Watch Nerkonda Paarvai

    By
    |

    In a shocking development, an Ajith Kumar fan tried to set himself on fire after failing to get a ticket for Thala's latest release Nerkonda Paarvai, which arrived in theatres today (August 8, 2019). Revealing more about the shocking incident, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj said that the person was asking for matchsticks to set himself ablaze and added that no star will encourage such things.

    "I DONT KNW WAT TO SAY! At #Sathyam now where a man RIGHT NXT TO ME was bathing in petrol&searching fr a matchstick to burn himself bcz of sme ticket issue for #NKP #THALA or any othr STAR will def not encourage this! It's ur life against a movie ticket. Police have arrested him nw,"(sic) tweeted Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

    Ajith Kumar

    This is not the first time an Ajith fan has been in the news for a shocking reason. Earlier this year, a Thala supporter had set his father on fire for refusing to give him money to watch Viswasam. Ajith has every now and then urged fans to enjoy his movies peacefully and without causing any inconvenience to others. Sadly, despite these efforts, things still remain the same.

    Meanwhile, the H Vinoth-drected Nerkonda Paarvai has impressed critics with some of them calling it the best movie of Ajith's career. The courtroom-drama, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, features the Veeram hero in the role of a lawyer and highlights that 'no means no'. It features Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan as the leading ladies. Journalist Rangaraj Pandey and actress Andrea Tariang too are a part of the cast.

    '

    Ajith, last seen in Viswasam, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. With Ner Konda Paarvai in theatres, the 'Ultimate Star' is set to begin work on Thala 60, slated to release next year. The film, to be shot in exotic locations, might mark Janhvi Kapoor's Kollywood debut.

    More AJITH KUMAR News

    Read more about: ajith kumar
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue