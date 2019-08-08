Ajith Kumar Fan Tries To Set Himself On Fire After Failing To Watch Nerkonda Paarvai

In a shocking development, an Ajith Kumar fan tried to set himself on fire after failing to get a ticket for Thala's latest release Nerkonda Paarvai, which arrived in theatres today (August 8, 2019). Revealing more about the shocking incident, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj said that the person was asking for matchsticks to set himself ablaze and added that no star will encourage such things.

"I DONT KNW WAT TO SAY! At #Sathyam now where a man RIGHT NXT TO ME was bathing in petrol&searching fr a matchstick to burn himself bcz of sme ticket issue for #NKP #THALA or any othr STAR will def not encourage this! It's ur life against a movie ticket. Police have arrested him nw,"(sic) tweeted Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

This is not the first time an Ajith fan has been in the news for a shocking reason. Earlier this year, a Thala supporter had set his father on fire for refusing to give him money to watch Viswasam. Ajith has every now and then urged fans to enjoy his movies peacefully and without causing any inconvenience to others. Sadly, despite these efforts, things still remain the same.

Meanwhile, the H Vinoth-drected Nerkonda Paarvai has impressed critics with some of them calling it the best movie of Ajith's career. The courtroom-drama, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, features the Veeram hero in the role of a lawyer and highlights that 'no means no'. It features Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan as the leading ladies. Journalist Rangaraj Pandey and actress Andrea Tariang too are a part of the cast.

Ajith, last seen in Viswasam, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. With Ner Konda Paarvai in theatres, the 'Ultimate Star' is set to begin work on Thala 60, slated to release next year. The film, to be shot in exotic locations, might mark Janhvi Kapoor's Kollywood debut.