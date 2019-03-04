Ajith Kumar Fans Slam Bollywood Actress Isha Koppikar For Insulting Thala; View Tweets

Actress Isha Koppikar, a popular name in Bollywood, recently spoke to a leading daily about her stint in Tamil cinema and made a few big statements, which seem to have offended several fans in a big way. Talking about her Kollywood days, she said that Arvind Swami is her favourite Tamil actor and added that she enjoyed working with him in En Swasa Kaatre. She also said that she was quite fond of Ajith Kumar and added that she was not aware whether he was 'still around'.

"I meet old, and new ones, too. Favourite stars... Arvind Swami is my all-time favourite because I have worked with him. And I used to be quite fond of Ajith back then - I don't know if he's still around," she added.

Not surprisingly, Thala fans did not like this and ripped her apart for her 'insulting' comment.

ஈரோடு சிவகிரி @yetuyegambaram Even though Isha Koppikar compared sivakarthi with Rajini and it angered Rajini fans, the bigger insult is to Ajith and his fans, when she said "I don't know whether Ajith is still acting". Jagadish Singh .R.K @JagadishSinghRK i thought you are dead how did you suddenly appear on small screen to fam yourself #IshaKoppikar #thalafan इंडिय @MrLocalite @ishakonnects we respect ur choice of selections of ur fav stars and else comments...

But some of ur comments is disgrace and lack of knowledge in the Down South Industry

P.s:- people tries to defame whom they can't equate .. mohamed ibrahim asan @mohamed17608348 #IshaKoppikar hello madam first come on the Tamil nadu after u konw who is masss ajith or vijay ajith no1 actor kollwood

During the interview, Isha also compared Sivakarthikeyan to Rajinikanth and offended Thalaivar fans as well.

On a related note, Ajith is currently shooting for the Tamil remake of Pink, which is likely to hit screens later this year. On the other hand, Isha is currently awaiting the release of her Kannada film Kavacha, which features Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar in the lead.