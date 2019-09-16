Ajith Kumar Fans Win Everyone's Hearts By Removing Banners; Video Goes Viral!

Ajith Kumar fans are winning the hearts of netizens with their kind and sensible act. The whole nation was left in a state of shock to hear about the passing away of Shubhasri, a 23-year-old software engineer, who met with an unfortunate accident in Chennai when an illegal hoarding fell on her head and made her come under the wheels of a lorry. She soon passed away, thereafter. Upon this unfortunate incident, there has been a huge uproar over the use of cut-outs and banners, which have now turned out to life threatening. Now, a video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which a group of Ajith Kumar fans could be seen removing some of the flexes and banners, which they had put up for their favourite star.

The video has gained huge popularity on Twitter and social media users are praising them for taking such a sensible and much-needed step. Take a look at the video here..

Earlier, reports had also come up that Ajith Kumar fans from Madurai had released a statement in which they confirmed that they won't be using any hoarding or cut-out for Ajith Kumar's upcoming films.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, some of the top celebrities asked their fans to stop using hoardings and flexes. Kamal Haasan had spoken about the issue in the recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil and he came up with very important suggestions. Reportedly, actor Vijay has urged his fans to avoid using banners, flex-boards and cut-outs as such materials could cause a great deal of trouble for the public.

Actor Suriya was also reportedly vocal about the stoppage of such unnecessary cut-outs. If reports are to be believed, while speaking during a press meet in connection with his upcoming film Kaappaan, he asked his fans to stop putting up banners and also pointed out on the importance of bringing the cut-out culture in Tamil Nadu to an end.