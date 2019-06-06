'Ajith Kumar Has Zero Dedication And Does Not Want To Act'

Earlier this year, actor Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged an 'industry hit'. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Siva, featured 'Thala' in a massy new avatar and did full justice to his on-screen image. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the film that it crushed Petta in Tamil Nadu to win the Pongal battle.

Now, Ajith is in the limelight for a shocking reason. A video of Telugu actor Babloo Prithiveeraj criticising the Kollywood star is going viral, much to the shock of movie buffs. In the video, shot nearly three months ago, Thala's Aval Varuvala co-star is seen saying the Vivegam hero is more interested in cooking biryani than acting.

"He has zero dedication and doesn't want to act. But he is lucky. He is more interested in cooking biryani and things like that," he added.

However, at the same time, he also says that Ajith is a humble and 'cool' person.

As expected, Babloo Prithiveeraj's less than favourable comments about Ajith have upset the Thala army big time.

Meanwhile, Ajith is awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, which features him in the role of a lawyer. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, has been directed by H Vinoth and has Shraddha Srinath as the female lead. Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan too is a part of the cast.

