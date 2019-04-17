Exclusive! Ajith Helped Me Learn The Importance Of Being Humble, Says Kanchana 3's Kabir Duhan Singh

In 2015, the highly sought-after baddie Kabir Duhan Singh added a new dimension to his career when he acted alongside Ajith Kumar in Vedalam and impressed the Kollywood audience. At present, the Delhi lad is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kanchana 3 which will see him locking horns with actor and director Raghava Lawrence. The film, slated to release this Friday (April 19, 2019), has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and has the potential to be a hit. In this EXCLUSIVE interview with Filmibeat, Kabir opens up about his role in Kanchana 3 and his journey in South cinema.

Tell us about your role in Kanchana 3. How was the experience of working with Raghava Lawrence?

I am playing the lead villain in Kanchacha 3 who is the son of a minister. You can say that he is a powerful and arrogant don who gets whatever he desires. Kanchana is a hit franchise and it has a strong flashback portion. I really liked the narration and felt that I had a strong role. Raghava Lawrence is an excellent actor and director who takes cut to cut shots and does not need extra takes. As such, he really respects our time.

Being from the North, how do you manage the language?

It is not easy to deliver dialogues in Tamil but I take my assistant's help and try to learn my dialogues and deliver them myself.

What encouraged you to take up acting as a career?

When I was a kid I liked a Govinda song a lot and used to dance to it. So, that passion (for entertaining people) was always there. I started as a model and made an impact with my height. Even back then, I wanted to plays villain roles on the big screen.

How difficult is it to get a break in the industry without contacts?

I am an outsider from a middle-class family. My father still says 'please take care' whenever we speak even though I have done over 28 films. I feel if you have talented, you will get a break even if there is some delay.

How has the journey been so far?

The South has given me a great deal of love. In fact, when I did Vedalam, Ajith sir's fans loved me a lot. I have always seen the positive side. No fan has ever trolled me or made memes mocking me. In the South, if you respect someone he or she will give you even more respect.

What, according to you is the key to success?

I believe in staying humble and helping others whenever possible. This is something I learnt from Ajith sir. I remember, on the first day of Vedalamhe hugged me asked me 'Aap kaise ho?' (How are you?) and conversed in fluent Hindi. He treats everyone on the set with respect which is truly remarkable.

