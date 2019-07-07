English
    What Forced A Dejected Ajith Kumar To Say ‘I Do Not Feel Like Facing The Camera Again’?

    By
    |

    It's no secret that Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular and sought-after mass heroes in Tamil cinema today. He is liked by one and all due to his simple nature, electrifying screen presence and charming personality. During his career, 'Thala' has worked in several popular movies and this has worked wonders for him. A few years ago, while speaking at an event, the Vivegam hero urged the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi to ensure that stars are not forced to support public agitations. Needless to say, his comments ruffled a few feathers and upset some sections of society.

    With the controversy in full swing, Ajith had spoken to a leading daily and defended his actions.

    Ajith Refuses To Apologise

    Reacting to the controversy, Ajith said that he would not be apologising to anyone as there was nothing wrong in what he had said. The star went on to add that the strong opposition to his comments ‘validated' his stand.

    His Exact Words

    "It was not a prepared speech, but a spur-of-the-moment thing. It came from the bottom of my heart. I have not said anything wrong. I have only expressed the truth and whatever is happening now validates my speech that the industry is being held to ransom by a handful of people."

    Was Ajith Planning To Quit Movies?

    Indicating that he was deeply hurt by the backlash, Ajith said he did not feel like facing the camera again. He also stated actors no longer have any freedom.

    He Added

    "After what has happened in the past few days, I do not feel like facing the camera again. There is not much creative freedom for artistes. If you say an actor should not smoke on screen because he can influence a generation, agreed. But if that same actor wants to enter politics and influence a generation, people ask, ‘What is your business here?"

    Work Matters

    The controversy ultimately died down and things returned to normal. With the issue in past, the ‘Ultimate Star' is currently awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, slated to release this August. The film, a remake of Pink, will see him essaying the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version.

