    Ajith Kumar Made This Special Request To Mankatha Director Venkat Prabhu During Their Recent Meeting

    In 2011, actor Ajith Kumar added a new dimension to his career when he delivered a splendid performance in Mankatha and left fans asking for more. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, became a cult-classic in no time and helped 'Thala' become popular in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh as well. Recently, Venkat Prabhu caught up with Ajith while the 'Ultimate Star' was shooting for Nerkonda Paarvai which lead to speculation of them joining hands for Mankatha 2.

    During a recent chat with a leading magazine, Venkat Prabhu revealed that Ajith is interested in collaborating with him again but nothing is set in stone yet.

    "To see such a frenzied response on social media to my recent picture post with Ajith sir and the massive expectations for our combination makes me happy. We've had some basic discussions on what we will do next but nothing is concrete yet," he added.

    He also revealed that Ajith has asked him to come up with some fresh scripts and added that the Vivegam star wants to work on a beautiful movie even if it is made on a small scale.

    "He is even ready to do something simple, beautiful and on a smaller scale. I really believe that we will work together again as he feels comfortable with me," said Venkat Prabhu.

    Meanwhile, Ajith will next be seen in Nerkonda Paarvai which is the official Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The film, helmed by H Vinoth stars Vidya Balan and Vikram Vedha star Shraddha Srinath as the female leads. On the other hand, Vikram Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of Party which is stuck due to financial issues.

    ajith kumar venkat prabhu
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
