Ajith Kumar Reacts To Rumours Of Him Entering Politics

The dashing and charming Ajith Kumar is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thala', the actor is held in high regard because he is a self-made star in every sense. He has also won hearts because of his humble nature and enviable personal life. Recently, it was rumoured that Ajith was keen on joining politics. This rumours apparently started because of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's political plans. And, as expected, they created a buzz in the industry.

Now, Ajith has reacted to these rumours and made it clear that he has no interest in joining politics. The Vivegam actor also made it clear that he is affiliated to any political party and his only contribution to politics is casting his vote.

Ajith also requested his fans to refrain from spreading rumours about him and told them to concentrate on making the world a better place.

This is truly a clear and classy remark and it proves that Ajith is in a league of his own. On the work front, he will next be seen in the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The film is a Vinoth directorial and it also has Vidya Balan in a key role.