Ajith Kumar Not Interested In Doing Article 15 Tamil Remake?

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Ajith Kumar had expressed a desire to star in the Tamil remake of the recent Hindi hit Article 15 and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, it seems that the reports were incorrect. According to a leading website, Thala is not interested in doing the movie. Moreover, he is unlikely to be approached for the same.

The buzz is that as Ajith is not doing the Article 15 remake, it might be bagged by Dhanush, who recently watched and appreciated the critically acclaimed movie.

Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is a hard-hitting social drama that revolved around a police officer's fight against the caste system. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar in the lead. Actors Nassar and Sayani Gupta too were a part of the cast. Article 15 received rave reviews from all corners and this helped it emerge as a sleeper hit.

Coming back to Ajith, he was last seen in the Boney Kapoor-produced smash hit Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Hindi hit Pink. The film, directed by H Vinoth, featured the 'Ultimate Star' in the role of a lawyer and revolved around the harassment faced by women while highlighting that 'no means no'. Nerkonda Paarvai featured Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam as the leading ladies.

With Nerkonda Paarvai in the past, Ajith has turned his attention to Thala 60, which marks his second collaboration with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. The film, featuring the mass hero in the role of a cop, will be shot in various exotic locations and have stylish action sequences. The buzz is that the late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is being considered for the film, however, this has not been confirmed yet. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn too might be a part of Thala 60.

Source: Behindwoods