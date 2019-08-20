Ajith Kumar Overtakes Rajinikanth And Vijay To Become The First Tamil Actor To Achieve This Record!

Viswasam's Box Office Collections

Viswasam enjoyed a towering success at the Tamil Nadu box office with the Ajith Kumar starrer ruling the single screens. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch above Rs 130 crore in its final run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The 200-crore Mark

The 200-crore mark was not far for Ajith Kumar as Nerkonda Paarvai made that task pretty easy with the film breaking the 70-crore mark within 10 days of its release. Moreover, Nerkonda Paarvai continues its decent run even now, which again would improve the cumulative figures in the days to come.

For Rajinikanth

As far as Rajinikanth movies are concerned, his two big releases of 2018, namely Kaala and 2.0 had collected big money at the box office. 2.0 crossed the 100-crore mark at Tamil Nadu box office whereas Kaala's Tamil Nadu collections weren't enough to breach the 200-crore mark at the ticket window.

For Vijay

In 2017, Vijay had two releases in the form of Bairavaa and Mersal. While Mersal collected big by crossing the 120-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office, Bairavaa fell short of making huge money at the Tamil Nadu box office as it reportedly collected around Rs 60 crore in the final run.

The Previous Instance For Ajith Kumar

The previous instance when Ajith Kumar had two releases in the same year was 2015. At first, Gautham Menon movie Yennai Arindhaal had hit the theatres and later during the Deepavali season, Siva's Vedalam released. Both movies collected big money at the box office but cumulatively couldn't touch the 200-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.