Ajith Kumar Refuses To Play This Role In His Movie With H Vinoth? Inside Deets Out
Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar gave strong proof of his star power when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. In fact, such was the impact of the Siva movie that it beat Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office and created history. The film, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, featured 'Thala' in a massy new avatar and did full justice to his on-screen image. Now, here is some big news for Ajith fans.
Ajith Turns Activist
According to a leading YouTube channel, Ajith will be seen playing a social activist in Thala 60 which is likely to be helmed by H Vinoth. The buzz is that the film will have heavy political undertones and feature the star in a new avatar.
Rejects Proposal
The report further states that H Vinoth originally wanted to cast Ajith in a cop role but the Vivegam star rejected the proposal. Following this, the filmmaker tried 'Plan B'.
Sarkar Connect
Last year, Vijay grabbed plenty of attention when he starred in Sarkar and impressed fans with his on-screen antics. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, featured plenty of politically-charged dialogues, which ruffled a few feathers. It will be interesting to see if Thala 60 too creates a buzz in the political circles.
The Road Ahead...
Meanwhile, Ajith and H Vinoth are currently awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 2016 hit Pink. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, features Ajith in the role of a lawyer and touches upon the Pollachi sexual assault case. Nerkonda Paarvai features Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath as the female leads.
Recently, while talking about the film, Shraddha had said that bagging Nerkonda Paarvai was not an easy task for her.
So, are you excited about seeing Ajith in the role of an activist? Will Thala 60 do justice to justice to his image? Comments, please!
