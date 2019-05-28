English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith Kumar Refuses To Play This Role In His Movie With H Vinoth? Inside Deets Out

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar gave strong proof of his star power when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. In fact, such was the impact of the Siva movie that it beat Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office and created history. The film, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, featured 'Thala' in a massy new avatar and did full justice to his on-screen image. Now, here is some big news for Ajith fans.

    Ajith Turns Activist

    According to a leading YouTube channel, Ajith will be seen playing a social activist in Thala 60 which is likely to be helmed by H Vinoth. The buzz is that the film will have heavy political undertones and feature the star in a new avatar.

    Rejects Proposal

    The report further states that H Vinoth originally wanted to cast Ajith in a cop role but the Vivegam star rejected the proposal. Following this, the filmmaker tried 'Plan B'.

    Sarkar Connect

    Last year, Vijay grabbed plenty of attention when he starred in Sarkar and impressed fans with his on-screen antics. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, featured plenty of politically-charged dialogues, which ruffled a few feathers. It will be interesting to see if Thala 60 too creates a buzz in the political circles.

    The Road Ahead...

    Meanwhile, Ajith and H Vinoth are currently awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 2016 hit Pink. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, features Ajith in the role of a lawyer and touches upon the Pollachi sexual assault case. Nerkonda Paarvai features Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath as the female leads.

    Recently, while talking about the film, Shraddha had said that bagging Nerkonda Paarvai was not an easy task for her.

    Recently, while talking about the film, Shraddha had said that bagging Nerkonda Paarvai was not an easy task for her

    So, are you excited about seeing Ajith in the role of an activist? Will Thala 60 do justice to justice to his image? Comments, please!

    Also Read: Ajith Kumar's New Look Goes Viral; Is It For A Movie?

    Source: Valai Pechu

    More AJITH KUMAR News

    Read more about: ajith kumar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue