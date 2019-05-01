English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith Kumar’s Birthday: Top Celebrities Wish Thala On The Special Day!

    By Staff
    |

    Ajith Kumar, the much loved star of South Indian cinema, who enjoys an unparalleled fan base, is celebrating his birthday today (May 1). The big day definitely calls for a huge celebration and Thala Ajith's fans have made it a point to make the day a real special one.

    Ajith Kumar’s Birthday: Top Celebrities Wish Thala On The Special Day!

    Twitter is filled with messages wishing Ajith Kumar on his special day. In fact, a special Display picture has also gone viral on social media with Thala Ajith fans taking it up. Meanwhile, the #HBDIconicThalaAjith has also been trending on social media since this morning.

    In fact, not just the common audiences, but even the top celebrities of the film industry have also made it a point to send out their lovely birthday wishes to Ajith Kumar. He is one such star and actor who enjoys a huge fan base among the celebrity circles as well.

    Wishes have been pouring in for Thala Ajith and here, we take you some of the celebrity tweets wishing Ajith Kumar on the big day.

    Read more about: ajith kumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue