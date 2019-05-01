Ajith Kumar’s Birthday: Top Celebrities Wish Thala On The Special Day!

Ajith Kumar, the much loved star of South Indian cinema, who enjoys an unparalleled fan base, is celebrating his birthday today (May 1). The big day definitely calls for a huge celebration and Thala Ajith's fans have made it a point to make the day a real special one.

Twitter is filled with messages wishing Ajith Kumar on his special day. In fact, a special Display picture has also gone viral on social media with Thala Ajith fans taking it up. Meanwhile, the #HBDIconicThalaAjith has also been trending on social media since this morning.

In fact, not just the common audiences, but even the top celebrities of the film industry have also made it a point to send out their lovely birthday wishes to Ajith Kumar. He is one such star and actor who enjoys a huge fan base among the celebrity circles as well.

Wishes have been pouring in for Thala Ajith and here, we take you some of the celebrity tweets wishing Ajith Kumar on the big day.