Ajith Kumar's Kids Aadvik And Anoushka In A Single Frame; It Is Simply Cuteness Personified!

Not just Ajith Kumar, but even his kids could take social media by storm and that is what recent trends on Twitter suggest. A cute picture of Ajith Kumar's daughter and son had come on Twitter, a couple of hours ago. Netizens are in awe of this lovely picture, which is simply cuteness personified. Ajith Kumar and Shalini's daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik are sure to steal everyone's hearts in this selfie, which is full of smiles and love. Anoushka could also be seen holding a puppy. Take a look at the picture here.

Reportedly, this picture had come in one of the fan groups of Ajith Kumar. Needless to say, the selfie went on to become quite popular on Twitter and even the names of the kids have been trending on social media.

Anoushka Ajith, the elder daughter of Ajith Kumar-Shalini is 10 years old whereas the little munchkin Aadvik Ajith is four years old.

Interestingly, a month ago, a photo of Shalini and Aadvik Ajith had gone viral in online circuits. Interestingly, the photo was taken by a fan who spotted Shalini and Aadvik and requested them for a selfie. Aadvik could be seen posing calmly along with his mother for the selfie.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar has had an extremely special 2019 with two films of the actor hitting theatres in a span of eight months. Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai went on to taste huge success at the box office. Next in line is Valimai, in which he will reunite with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth. The shooting of the film, which is expected to be a complete action-thriller, is expected to commence soon. Rumour has it that Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a cop in this movie.