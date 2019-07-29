Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai Gets An Offer From Red Giant Movies?

We are just a few days away from the release of the Ajith Kumar starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, which will be Thala's second major release of the year after Viswasam. The film, directed by H Vinoth, will also be one among the major releases of August and the audiences have pinned good expectations on the film, which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood movie Pink.

Meanwhile, no official update regarding the pre-release business has come out yet. Rumours have been doing the rounds that the film's Tamil Nadu distribution rights are yet to be sold by the team.

Earlier, certain reports had come out on social media that a very popular banner is all set to join hands with the Nerkonda Paarvai team and the announcement will be made soon. Now, one of the latest updates given out by a popular YouTube channel is that the makers of the Ajith Kumar starrer are in discussions with Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. The report also adds that Red Giant Movies has given an offer to take up the film on a distribution basis. It is being said that the discussions are going on and the team is yet to make a confirmation. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the debut production venture of popular producer Boney Kapoor in Tamil. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to make a solid pre-release business considering the buzz that the film enjoys.

The promotion works for the film are also spot-on and the songs from Nerkonda Paarvai have already hit the right chords. Most recently, the team released Agalaathey song, which is a duet featuring the lead actors, Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Nerkonda Paarvai also features Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and a host of other actors in important roles. The movie has been scheduled to release in theatres on August 08, 2019.

(Source: Valai Pechu)