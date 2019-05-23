Ajith Kumar's New Look Goes Viral; Is It For A Movie?

Earlier this year, actor Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Viswasam opened to a good response at the box office and beat Rajinikanth's Petta with ease. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Siva, featured 'Thala' in a massy new avatar and proved to be a treat for movie buffs. Now, Kollywood's favourite mass hero is back in the limelight for an awesome reason.

In an exciting development, a photo of Ajith is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. In it, he is seen in a stylish new avatar that he carries like a boss. He knows how to make an impact!

On the work front, Ajith is currently working awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai which features him in the role of a lawyer. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, is likely to touch upon the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case and raise a few hard-hitting questions. Directed by H Vinoth, it features Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan as the female leads.

Once Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith will team up with H Vinoth once again for a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

