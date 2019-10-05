Ajith Kumar's Stylish New Look Goes Viral: Is It For Thala 60?

Ajith Kumar, fondly referred to as 'Thala', is arguably one of the biggest mass heroes in Tamil cinema. A self-made star, he is loved by all and sundry due to his humble nature and charismatic screen presence. Now, here is some big news for Ajith fans. In an exciting development, a recent photo featuring the star in a stylish new avatar is going viral, much to the delight of fans. He will apparently be sporting this look in the eagerly awaited Thala 60.

Ajith usually sports a salt and pepper look, and many feel that it is one of the main reasons behind his success. He first donned the salt and pepper avatar in Mankatha and added a new dimension to his career. Thereafter, he sported a similar getup in movies such as Veeram, Yennai Arindhaal, Vedalam and Viswasam, to name a few, becoming the 'George Clooney Of India'. As such, it remains to be seen whether his lively new getup clicks with his die-hard fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the critically acclaimed Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, did well at the box office while grabbing plenty of attention for highlighting the importance of consent.

He will next be seen in the previously mentioned Thala 60, slated to arrive in theatres next year. Like Nerkonda Paarvai, it will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The buzz is that the film, likely to be shot in various exotic locations, will be a feast for Ajith's young fans. The grapevine suggests that Sridevi's daughter and upcoming Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor might be a part of the project, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

So, are you looking forward to Thala 60? Did you like Ajith's new look? Tell us in the space below.