      Ajith Kumar’s Valimai: Is SJ Suryah Playing The Main Antagonist?

      Ajith Kumar's next has been titled 'Valimai' and the movie will be directed by H Vinoth, with whom Thala had previously teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai. While the shoot of the film is yet to begin, rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the star cast. Most recently, a few reports had come, claiming popular actor and director SJ Suryah might be seen playing the main antagonist in this much-awaited movie. However, according to the latest reports, SJ Suryah has refuted such rumours.

      Reportedly, the actor-director gave clarity on this during a recent conversation. He mentioned that nobody has approached him to play the lead antagonist in Valimai. At the same time, he also made it clear that he would be willing to take up the role if such an offer comes, especially because of the good rapport he shares with Ajith Kumar.

      Interestingly, Ajith Kumar and SJ Suryah had teamed up for Vaali, which was the debut directorial of the latter. The movie, which released in 1999, was a huge success and is considered to be one among the path-breaking Tamil movies. Thala's performance in the film was highly talked about.

      On the other hand, SJ Suryah, who has now shifted focus to acting is not new to villain roles. He had played the main antagonist in Mersal, in which he was pitted opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The actor-director impressed everyone as the main villain in the 2017 movie. He also played the antagonist in the Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder, directed by popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

      Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is busy with his other acting ventures. He will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming movie Bommai, which is being directed by Radha Mohan.

      At the same time, reports suggest that the first schedule of Valimai will commence in December. The team is expected to announce the star cast of the movie soon.

