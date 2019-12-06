    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ajith Kumar's Valimai To Be A Thriller Sprinkled With Mystery Elements?

      Ajith Kumar will once again team up with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth and the film has been named Valimai. While the shoot of the film is all set to kick-start, a few reports have come up regarding the genre of the movie. Earlier, it was being said that the 'Thala' flick will be an action thriller. Now, a report that has come up in an online media reveals that the film will be on the lines of an edge-of-the-seat thriller. More importantly, it is also being said that the film will have a mystery element, which will only be unveiled towards the end.

      The hearsay has it that Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a cop in this film and the rumours that have come up have added to the excitement of the fans. Ajith had previously donned the cop's hat for Yennai Arindhaal, which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. H Vinoth is a very good craftsman and with Valimai, the director is expected to give a flick, which will be on par with the top cop movies of Kollywood. However, we have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get an exact picture regarding the film's genre.

      Meanwhile, the shoot of Valimai is expected to begin by mid-December. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the star cast. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the names of the leading lady as well as the main villain of this film. However, the team is yet to come up with a confirmation regarding all of these.

      Recently, reports had come in that Valimai might turn out to be one among the big releases of Deepavali season next year. If that happens, the H Vinoth directorial will turn out to be Ajith's Deepavali release after Vedhalam, which hit theatres in 2015. Let us wait and see what is in store.

      (Source: Thandora Times)

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
