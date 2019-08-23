Ajith Kumar's Viswasam Is Even Bigger Than Bollywood Movies; Recent Results Prove That!

Ajith Kumar scored a gigantic blockbuster with Viswasam, the movie that released in theatres during the Pongal season of 2019. After creating some big box office records, Viswasam has set another major record, which underlines the fact that Viswasam is a film that is even bigger than any Bollywood movie released in recent times. The Ajith Kumar starrer tops the list of the Top 5 Twitter tags of the first half of 2019 in India.

The results of the Top 5 Twitter tags were released recently, and Viswasam is the only Tamil movie to have found a place on the list. Interestingly, not a single Hindi movie or tags related to Bollywood have found a place on the list. This is also another sign of the growing popularity of regional cinema. Look at the Top 5 Twitter Tags In India for the first half of 2019 here.

Ajith Kumar's Viswasam was one of the most-talked-about movies of the season. The talks surrounding Viswasam began even before the release of the movie and it went on to achieve new heights upon the film's arrival in theatres. Reviews, box office reports and special achievements of the film ruled Twitter in subsequent days. It even went past the Rajinikanth starrer Petta in terms of the popularity that it achieved on social media.

As far as box office performances are considered, Viswasam emerged as the top-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar so far. Interestingly, Viswasam won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office despite the Rajinikanth starrer Petta creating a big impact. The Ajith Kumar starrer turned out to be one among the top-grossing South Indian movies of the first half of 2019. It had a long run in theatres, which also fuelled its popularity on social media. Viswasam marked the fourth collaboration of Ajith Kumar and director Siva. The film featured Nayanthara as the leading lady.