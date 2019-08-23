English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith Kumar's Viswasam Is Even Bigger Than Bollywood Movies; Recent Results Prove That!

    By
    |

    Ajith Kumar scored a gigantic blockbuster with Viswasam, the movie that released in theatres during the Pongal season of 2019. After creating some big box office records, Viswasam has set another major record, which underlines the fact that Viswasam is a film that is even bigger than any Bollywood movie released in recent times. The Ajith Kumar starrer tops the list of the Top 5 Twitter tags of the first half of 2019 in India.

    Ajith Kumars Viswasam Is Even Bigger Than Bollywood Movies; Recent Results Prove That!

    The results of the Top 5 Twitter tags were released recently, and Viswasam is the only Tamil movie to have found a place on the list. Interestingly, not a single Hindi movie or tags related to Bollywood have found a place on the list. This is also another sign of the growing popularity of regional cinema. Look at the Top 5 Twitter Tags In India for the first half of 2019 here.

    Ajith Kumar's Viswasam was one of the most-talked-about movies of the season. The talks surrounding Viswasam began even before the release of the movie and it went on to achieve new heights upon the film's arrival in theatres. Reviews, box office reports and special achievements of the film ruled Twitter in subsequent days. It even went past the Rajinikanth starrer Petta in terms of the popularity that it achieved on social media.

    As far as box office performances are considered, Viswasam emerged as the top-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar so far. Interestingly, Viswasam won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office despite the Rajinikanth starrer Petta creating a big impact. The Ajith Kumar starrer turned out to be one among the top-grossing South Indian movies of the first half of 2019. It had a long run in theatres, which also fuelled its popularity on social media. Viswasam marked the fourth collaboration of Ajith Kumar and director Siva. The film featured Nayanthara as the leading lady.

    More AJITH KUMAR News

    Read more about: ajith kumar viswasam
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue