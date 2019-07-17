English
    Ajith Kumar Starrer Nerkonda Paarvai Not Finding Distributors? Is This The Shocking Reason?

    Earlier this year, mass hero Ajith Kumar gave strong proof of his star power when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by 'Siruthai' Siva clicked with the family audience, which helped it rake in the moolah and beat Petta in Tamil Nadu. With Viswasam in the past, 'Thala' is currently awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, slated to release on August 8, 2019. Now, Nerkonda Paarvai has hit a roadblock.

    TheRoadblock!

    According to a leading YouTube channel, most distributors are not ready to buy Nerkonda Paarvai on a Minimum Guarantee (MG) basis under any circumstances. The general theatre occupancy has not been good, of late, which is giving them cold feet. The consensus is that buying Nerkonda Paarvai on an advance basis is a safer bet.

    Another Complication

    Boney Kapoor, a popular producer in Bollywood, is not a force to be reckoned with in Kollywood. Moreover, unlike Viswasam, Nerkonda Paarvai is not a mass entertainer, which further weakens its case.

    About Nerkonda Paarvai

    Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, iis a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and features Ajith in the role essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original version. The film revolves around the harassment faced by women on a daily basis and raises a few hard-hitting questions. Nerkonda Paarvai features Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath in the female lead.

    A Big Risk?

    Nerkonda Paarvai is a risky movie for Ajith as it might not click with the mass audience. However, the fact remains that the 'Ultimate Star' has been praised for agreeing to do a message-based movie. Recently, Jyothika had said that Ajith's decision might have a positive impact on society.

    The Road Ahead...

    Once Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith is likely to begin work on Thala 60. which too will be directed by H Vinoth. The film is likely to feature Ajith in a new avatar and touch upon his real-life love for cars.

