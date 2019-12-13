    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajith Kumar Starrer Valimai Goes On Floors?

      By Staff
      |

      Ajith Kumar will next be seen in Valimai, which marks the actor's reassociation second association with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth. Earlier, reports had come in that the shoot of the film would commence in the second week of December. According to one of the reports that have come up, the film's shoot commenced today (December 13, 2019) in Hyderabad.

      Ajith Kumar Starrer Valimai Goes On Floors?

      The report adds that the entire unit of the film arrived in the city yesterday (December 12, 2019) and a huge set has been erected for the shoot of the Ajith Kumar starrer. Meanwhile, the report also says that some action sequences will be canned in the first schedule. It is being said that a few fight sequences, as well as a couple of chase sequences, will be shot in the first schedule, which has already commenced. However, the team hasn't come up with any official update regarding this.

      According to reports, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer in the movie and reports had come up that the H Vinoth directorial will be a complete action thriller. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and it will be his second venture in Tamil after Nerkonda Paarvai.

      Meanwhile, further updates regarding the rest of the star cast are being awaited. Various reports had come up regarding the name of the leading lady. However, speculations have been doing the rounds that popular Bollywood actress Yami Gautham is being considered for the female lead.

      Valimai is touted to be one among the Diwali releases of 2020 though this hasn't been confirmed as yet.

      Read more about: ajith kumar valimai
      Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue