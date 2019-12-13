Ajith Kumar Starrer Valimai Goes On Floors?

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in Valimai, which marks the actor's reassociation second association with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth. Earlier, reports had come in that the shoot of the film would commence in the second week of December. According to one of the reports that have come up, the film's shoot commenced today (December 13, 2019) in Hyderabad.

The report adds that the entire unit of the film arrived in the city yesterday (December 12, 2019) and a huge set has been erected for the shoot of the Ajith Kumar starrer. Meanwhile, the report also says that some action sequences will be canned in the first schedule. It is being said that a few fight sequences, as well as a couple of chase sequences, will be shot in the first schedule, which has already commenced. However, the team hasn't come up with any official update regarding this.

According to reports, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer in the movie and reports had come up that the H Vinoth directorial will be a complete action thriller. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and it will be his second venture in Tamil after Nerkonda Paarvai.

Meanwhile, further updates regarding the rest of the star cast are being awaited. Various reports had come up regarding the name of the leading lady. However, speculations have been doing the rounds that popular Bollywood actress Yami Gautham is being considered for the female lead.

Valimai is touted to be one among the Diwali releases of 2020 though this hasn't been confirmed as yet.