Viswasam Likely To Have Early Morning Shows In India From 4 AM

    Are you are a fan of the much-loved Ajith Kumar? If yes, then get ready to rejoice as we have some terrific news for you. According to the noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala, his eagerly-awaited Viswasam is to have early morning shows. In fact, the first show might begin as early as 4 AM. Ramesh Bala further states that while this has not been confirmed yet, the morning shows should begin by 4 AM as the US premieres are slated to get underway at 6 PM.

    If Viswasam does manage to get the 4 AM show, it will go a long way in making Pongal an even more memorable experience for the 'Thala Army'.

    Viswasam

    Viswasam is touted to be a rural entertainer and it features Ajith in two different avatars. The father-daughter bond is likely to be an integral part of the plot. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and Siva and it is likely to have Veeram-style entertainment. Viswasam also stars 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara in the lead.

    Viswasam is slated to hit the screens this Pongal and it will clash at the box office with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

    So, are you excited about Viswasam? Will it be able to mint money at the box office? Tell us in the space below

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
