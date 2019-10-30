Ajith Kumar Struggles While Rajinikanth, Vijay And Other Top Tamil Stars Shine!

Vijay's Bigil

Most recently, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil made a glorious entry to the coveted $1 million club at the USA box office. With Bigil's entry, Vijay has as many as four movies in the club with Sarkar, Mersal and Theri being the previous films to find a place in the list.

Rajinikanth Leads The Pack

It is none other than Rajinikanth who is leading the pack with the maximum number of movies in the $1 million club. The Superstar has seven movies in the list. Sivaji, Enthiran, Lingaa, Petta, 2.0, Kaala and Kabali are the Rajinikanth films to have entered the list.

Kamal Haasan, Suriya And Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Vikram are the other Tamil stars to have a film in the $1 million club. Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam was the second Tamil movie to join the prestigious club after Sivaji. Vikram entered the club with the 2015 movie 'I' whereas Suriya made his debut with 24, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Ajith Kumar Movies At The USA Box Office

According to reports, Vivegam and Yennai Arindhaal are two of the highest-grossing movies of Ajith Kumar at the USA box office. Both films had collected over $500 K. Ajith Kumar's most recent release Nerkonda Paarvai had only collected around $350K in the final run.