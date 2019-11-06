Ajith Kumar To Attend A Public Function After A Long Time?

Ajith Kumar is indeed a star with a difference, and he has chosen to stay away from public functions. He even skips the promotional activities of his films and it has been his policy for a long time. However, certain rumours that are doing the rounds reveal that Ajith Kumar might be seen attending a public function after a long gap and he will be taking this step for none other than Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

As everyone knows, Kamal Haasan has completed a glorious 60 years in cinema, which is indeed a big milestone. Raj Kamal International will conduct a three-day-long celebration, which will commence on November 7, 2019, which also marks Ulaganayagan's birthday.

Reportedly, a concert helmed by Ilaiyaraaja will be held on November 9, 2019, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The program has been named as 'Ungal Naan'. Reportedly, Superstar Rajinikanth will be the chief guest of this function. Meanwhile, rumour has it that Ajith Kumar might also be one of the special guests of this function.

There has been no official confirmation regarding Ajith Kumar's presence for the function yet. The grapevine also suggests that Vijay will also attend the function as a special guest. Well, if all of these happen, the special celebrations would offer a grand treat for Tamil movie buffs with four big superstars sharing the same dais. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the big day. Let us wait and see what is in store.

On November 7, 2019, Kamal Haasan will unveil the statue of his father Srinivasan at their hometown, Paramakudi. On the next day, a special screening of Kamal Haasan starrer Hey Ram will be held at Sathyam Cinemas. After the special screening, an interactive session is scheduled, which will be attended by Kamal Haasan himself, who directed and starred in this movie.