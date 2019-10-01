Ajith Kumar To Stun With His Makeover In Thala 60? Following A Strict Daily Workout Regime?
It has been a fabulous year for Ajith Kumar with the star scoring two huge blockbusters - Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai. What's more important is that these two films belonged to two different genres. He is one such actor who knows to push the bar higher and reports suggest that he has already started preparing for his next movie, which is being referred to as Thala 60. Reportedly, Ajith Kumar is going an extra mile for his next role and is sweating it out for the character that he portrays in the movie.
Ajith Kumar's New Workout Routine
Reportedly, Ajith Kumar is undergoing a daily workout routine for the look of his character in Thala 60. The buzz is that he is spending five hours at the gym each day to increase his fitness level for the character.
Ajith Kumar In Vivegam
Earlier, Ajith Kumar had stunned everyone with his makeover for Vivegam, the 2017 movie directed by Siva. In the film, he had played the role of a commando and he had put in that extra effort for the physical attributes of the character.
An All-new Look
As everyone knows, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer in Thala 60. It is being said that the actor's new look for the film will be a big treat for the actor's fans. Let us wait and see what is in store.
More About Thala 60
The initial reports say that Thala 60 will be a complete action thriller, made on a big budget. This will be the fourth directorial venture of H Vinoth, who scored a hat-trick of hits with his recent directorial venture Nerkonda Paarvai. Further details regarding the star cast are awaited.
The shoot of the film was supposed to commence in September 2019 but now, the latest reports that have come convey that filming will begin in December.