Ajith Kumar To Stun With His Makeover In Thala 60? Following A Strict Daily Workout Regime?

Ajith Kumar's New Workout Routine

Reportedly, Ajith Kumar is undergoing a daily workout routine for the look of his character in Thala 60. The buzz is that he is spending five hours at the gym each day to increase his fitness level for the character.

Ajith Kumar In Vivegam

Earlier, Ajith Kumar had stunned everyone with his makeover for Vivegam, the 2017 movie directed by Siva. In the film, he had played the role of a commando and he had put in that extra effort for the physical attributes of the character.

An All-new Look

As everyone knows, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer in Thala 60. It is being said that the actor's new look for the film will be a big treat for the actor's fans. Let us wait and see what is in store.

More About Thala 60

The initial reports say that Thala 60 will be a complete action thriller, made on a big budget. This will be the fourth directorial venture of H Vinoth, who scored a hat-trick of hits with his recent directorial venture Nerkonda Paarvai. Further details regarding the star cast are awaited.