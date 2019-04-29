Ajith Kumar Upset About His Controversial Viral Video? Inside Deets Out!

A few days ago, a video of Ajith Kumar being rebuked by two women for breaking the queue during elections went viral much to the shock of the 'Thala Army'. As expected, the star's detractors used this incident as an excuse to troll him which made things worse. Now, it seems Ajith was deeply hurt by the controversy. According to a leading magazine, the 'Ultimate Star' felt that the whole incident made a mess of his private life/privacy which is not acceptable.

Ajith is a fairly private person and likes maintaining a low profile. He rarely gives interviews or attends promotional events. Unlike some of his peers, he has no interest in entering politics and has made himself clear about the same. As such, his being upset about the row is quite justified.

On the work front, he was last seen in Viswasam which hit screens on January 10, 2019 and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. The film, featuring him in a massy avatar, outperformed Petta in Tamil Nadu and created history.

At present, Ajith is gearing up for the release of Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, directed by H Vinoth, is a remake on the Bollywood hit Pink and features Ajith in the role of a lawyer. Nerkonda Paarvai features Shraddha Srinath and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan as the female leads.

