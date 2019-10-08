    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajith Kumar Was Left Uncomfortable With The Behaviour Of His Fans?

      By Staff
      |

      Ajith Kumar is a star who likes to tread a different path. He was one among the first actors to dissolve fan clubs. It should be noted that he is one among the South Stars with a very dedicated fan base. Thala, as he is fondly called, has also raised his voice against the practice of trolling rival heroes. Meanwhile, one of the reports that have come out reveals that Ajith Kumar was seemingly left uncomfortable with the behaviour of his fans.

      Ajith Kumar Was Left Uncomfortable With The Behaviour Of His Fans?

      According to the report, Ajith Kumar, who was in Delhi for a rifle championship, returned to Chennai recently. His fans had gathered at the airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite hero.

      Meanwhile, some fans started addressing him as 'Kadavuley' (which translates to God in Tamil) and started chanting the same. A report claims that Ajith Kumar was left a bit uncomfortable due to this continuous chanting. The report says that the Viswasam actor didn't respond and left in a hurry. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media.

      Well, Ajith Kumar was spotted in an all-new look, with the actor getting rid of the salt-n-pepper style. The superstar has let go off his beard and the look is seemingly for his next movie with H Vinoth, which is being tentatively referred to as Thala 60. Reports suggest that Thala might be seen playing the role of a police officer in this big-budget venture, which is expected to be an action entertainer.

      Meanwhile, reports were also doing the rounds that Ajith Kumar is sweating it out for a complete physical makeover for this film. Reportedly, the shoot of the movie is expected to commence in December. Further details regarding the film are being awaited.

      More AJITH KUMAR News

      Read more about: ajith kumar
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue