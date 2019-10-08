Ajith Kumar Was Left Uncomfortable With The Behaviour Of His Fans?

Ajith Kumar is a star who likes to tread a different path. He was one among the first actors to dissolve fan clubs. It should be noted that he is one among the South Stars with a very dedicated fan base. Thala, as he is fondly called, has also raised his voice against the practice of trolling rival heroes. Meanwhile, one of the reports that have come out reveals that Ajith Kumar was seemingly left uncomfortable with the behaviour of his fans.

According to the report, Ajith Kumar, who was in Delhi for a rifle championship, returned to Chennai recently. His fans had gathered at the airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite hero.

Meanwhile, some fans started addressing him as 'Kadavuley' (which translates to God in Tamil) and started chanting the same. A report claims that Ajith Kumar was left a bit uncomfortable due to this continuous chanting. The report says that the Viswasam actor didn't respond and left in a hurry. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media.

Well, Ajith Kumar was spotted in an all-new look, with the actor getting rid of the salt-n-pepper style. The superstar has let go off his beard and the look is seemingly for his next movie with H Vinoth, which is being tentatively referred to as Thala 60. Reports suggest that Thala might be seen playing the role of a police officer in this big-budget venture, which is expected to be an action entertainer.

Meanwhile, reports were also doing the rounds that Ajith Kumar is sweating it out for a complete physical makeover for this film. Reportedly, the shoot of the movie is expected to commence in December. Further details regarding the film are being awaited.