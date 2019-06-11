Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai Is Keen To Overtake Thalapathy 63? Shocking Deets Inside!

The latter half of 2019 will witness the movies of Ajith and Vijay hitting the big screens. The first one to come out in the theatres will be the Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, which is expected to hit the screens on August 17, 2019. At the same time, Thalapathy 63 would be releasing during the Deepavali season.

Most recently, reports had come up regarding the Tamil Nadu theatrical business of Thalapathy 63. Reports had come up that a renowned company has offered approximately Rs 70 crore for the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Thalapathy 63.

Meanwhile, one of the latest reports that have come up reveal that Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai is keen to overtake the business of Thalapathy 63. If the report is to be believed, the same company offered Rs 70 crore for the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai but the producer has declined the offer since they want a business more than that of Thalapathy 63. However, no official update regarding the theatrical rights of both the movies has come out yet.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a remake of the Bollywood movie Pink and Ajith would be seen in the role of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Thalapathy 63 is expected to have a sports backdrop and Vijay is said to be playing a football coach in the film.

(Source: Valai Pechu)

