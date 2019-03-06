Ajith's Ner Konda Paarvai Movie Updates: Release Date, Origin Of Title And Much More!
It is a grand time for Thala Ajith fans. Viswasam has turned out to be a super success and now, Thala 59, which has been titled Ner Konda Paarvai is in the making and the film too has been scheduled to release in the theatres this year itself. It was recently that the makers of the film had unveiled the title of the movie. The first look poster of Ner Konda Paarvai too is out and it went viral in no time. Thala Ajith is playing the role of an advocate and the audiences are quite excited about the same. Now, here are a few more details regarding Thala 59 aka Ner Konda Paarvai, which are sure to increase the expectations and the excitement.
Shraddha Srinath's Post
The audiences are seemingly happy with the title. Most recently, Shradhdha Srinath came up with a post in which she has mentioned that she got to know that the title has been taken from a poem return by the great poet Bharathiyaar, which talks about modern women.
Ajith & Nirav Shah Team
Ner Konda Paarvai's cinematography is being handled by Nirav Shah, who is teaming up with Thala Ajith after a decade. Their earlier film was Billa, which was a tremendous success at the box office. We definitely can expect yet another grand movie from the team.
The Fight Sequences
Some of the recent updates are sure to leave the fans happy. The shoot of Ner Konda Paarvai is currently progressing and according to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the fight sequences will be canned in the next four days.
On Tamil New Year's Day?
The first look poster is out and it has garnered very good responses. Now, the wait is on for the exciting teaser of the movie. It has to be seen whether the makers will choose Tamil New Year's Day as the release day of the teaser/trailer.
The Release Date
As mentioned above, Ner Konda Paarvai will be releasing in 2019 itself. Now, the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the Thala Ajith starrer would be hitting the theatres on May itself. Let us wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.