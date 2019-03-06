Ajith's Ner Konda Paarvai Movie Updates: Release Date, Origin Of Title And Much More!

I learnt just now from a friend that 'Ner Konda Paarvai' comes from a poem written by mahakavi Bharathiyar and that the poem talks about a 'Pudhumai pen/modern woman'. There couldn't have been a better title for our movie. — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) March 4, 2019

Shraddha Srinath's Post

The audiences are seemingly happy with the title. Most recently, Shradhdha Srinath came up with a post in which she has mentioned that she got to know that the title has been taken from a poem return by the great poet Bharathiyaar, which talks about modern women.

Ajith & Nirav Shah Team

Ner Konda Paarvai's cinematography is being handled by Nirav Shah, who is teaming up with Thala Ajith after a decade. Their earlier film was Billa, which was a tremendous success at the box office. We definitely can expect yet another grand movie from the team.

The Fight Sequences

Some of the recent updates are sure to leave the fans happy. The shoot of Ner Konda Paarvai is currently progressing and according to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the fight sequences will be canned in the next four days.

On Tamil New Year's Day?

The first look poster is out and it has garnered very good responses. Now, the wait is on for the exciting teaser of the movie. It has to be seen whether the makers will choose Tamil New Year's Day as the release day of the teaser/trailer.

The Release Date

As mentioned above, Ner Konda Paarvai will be releasing in 2019 itself. Now, the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the Thala Ajith starrer would be hitting the theatres on May itself. Let us wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.