Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai Has Already Created A Record? The Big Update Is Here!

Nerkonda Paarvai is Ajith Kumar's next film and the movie, which is the official remake of the Bollywood movie Pink, is being directed by H Vinoth. Nerkonda Paarvai has been scheduled to release in August and now, the latest update regarding the film indicate that the film has fetched a special record.

According to the reports, the shoot of Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has been wrapped up and that too in a record time. The filming had commenced early this year and the entire shoot has reportedly been completed within a span of close to 4 months. This is indeed a new record when superstar movies are considered since most of the recent Tamil movies of the big superstars have taken months to complete the shoot.

The reports doing the rounds also convey that the post production works of the film have already begun. Interestingly, there are 4 more months for the release of the film, which is a good gap. There are huge expectations in this film, which is expected to be a film that would be rich in performances.

Ajith Kumar will be portraying the character done by Amitabh Bachchan in the original version. Viday Balan makes her Tamil debut with this film. Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Prakash Raj, Adhik Ravichandran etc., are also a part of the huge star cast.

