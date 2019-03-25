BREAKING! Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai Release Date Is Out; The Team SHOCKS Everyone With This Decision!

Thala Ajith's next film has been titled as Nerkonda Paarvai and the movie is the Tamil remake of the highly-acclaimed Bollywood film, Pink. The shoot of Ner Konda Paarvai is curremtly progressing and earlier, quite a few rumours were rife regarding the release date of the movie.

Initially, reports came in that the film will be coming out in the theatres in May or in the beginning of June 2019. But now, it seems like the audiences will have to wait a bit more long to catch the film in the theatres.

According to the latest reports that have come in, the makers of Nerkonda Paarvai have finalised August 10, 2019 as the release date of the movie. However, the makers of the film have left everyone shocked with the selection of the release date. The team has chosen a Saturday as the release the day of the movie and that too in a non-festival season. Many consider this as an iconic decision from the team.

Thala Ajith will be seen essaying the role of an advocate in Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth. Along with Thala Ajith, Ner Konda Paarvai also features Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath and a host of other prominent actors in important roles.