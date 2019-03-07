Thala Ajith Scores An Emphatic Victory Over Superstar Rajinikanth; Here Are The Interesting Details!
Pongal season did witness the mother of all clashes with Thala Ajith's Viswasam fighting it out with Rajinikanth's Petta at the box office. What was more interesting is that both the big movies arrived on the same day and happily, the two films received a thunderous response in the theatres. Viswasam and Petta emerged as big hits at the box office and thus kick-starting the hit parade of 2019 in a unique way. Nevertheless, it was Thala Ajith's Viswasam that enjoyed a bigger laugh with the movie outnumbering Petta in terms of the total collections in Tamil Nadu. Now, some of the recent reports suggest that with Viswasam, Thala Ajith has indeed scored a big victory over Rajinikanth and that too with a huge margin. Read on to know more about this.
Viswasam's Collections
Viswasam has completed 50 days of run in the theatres. Reportedly, the film has turned out to be a huge blockbuster and it has fetched a distributor share of approximately Rs 69.6 crore so far.
Petta's Collections
Petta too has enjoyed an emphatic victory at the Tamil Nadu box office with the film collections reaching newer heights. Reports suggest that the film's distribution share stands at Rs 54.6 crore.
Petta Is At The Seventh Spot
With such staggering collections, Petta is one among the top 10 movies with the maximum distributor share in Tamil Nadu region. The film has been placed at the seventh spot in the big list.
Viswasam Is Way Ahead
However, Thala Ajith's Viswasam is way ahead of Petta and has won the race with a huge margin. Viswasam is placed at the third spot in the list of the top 10 movies with maximum distributor share and it rightly shows that Viswasam has won the final battle with a huge margin.
(Courtesy:Cinetrak.in)