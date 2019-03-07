Thala Ajith Scores An Emphatic Victory Over Superstar Rajinikanth; Here Are The Interesting Details!

Viswasam's Collections

Viswasam has completed 50 days of run in the theatres. Reportedly, the film has turned out to be a huge blockbuster and it has fetched a distributor share of approximately Rs 69.6 crore so far.

Petta's Collections

Petta too has enjoyed an emphatic victory at the Tamil Nadu box office with the film collections reaching newer heights. Reports suggest that the film's distribution share stands at Rs 54.6 crore.

Petta Is At The Seventh Spot

With such staggering collections, Petta is one among the top 10 movies with the maximum distributor share in Tamil Nadu region. The film has been placed at the seventh spot in the big list.

Viswasam Is Way Ahead

However, Thala Ajith's Viswasam is way ahead of Petta and has won the race with a huge margin. Viswasam is placed at the third spot in the list of the top 10 movies with maximum distributor share and it rightly shows that Viswasam has won the final battle with a huge margin.