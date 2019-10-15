Ajith Vs Vijay Fanwar Takes A New Turn; Brings Shah Rukh Khan Into The Picture!

It seems like the Ajith vs Vijay fanwar has taken an interesting turn, especially after Bigil's trailer setting some big records on YouTube. Meanwhile, the sudden popularity gained by the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has turned out to be the talk of social media. Zero's trailer is trending yet again and that too, close to a year of its release. More importantly, the Shah Rukh Khan movie's trailer has crossed the 2 million like mark on YouTube and is the first-ever Indian movie trailer to achieve this rare feat. Now, it is being said that Ajith fans are the ones who have brought Zero's trailer back into the limelight.

Bigil's trailer reportedly went on to become the second-most liked trailer of all-time in Indian cinema. Only Zero is ahead of Bigil in this coveted list. However, it is being believed that Ajith fans have made it a point to not let Bigil's trailer claim that prestigious title and hence, there is an increase in the likes for Zero's trailer. Zero's trailer is garnering a good number of comments as well.

Bigil's trailer had fetched around 1.9 M likes within three days of release. Now, it seems like Vijay fans are determined to make Bigil's trailer, the fastest ever to reach the 2 million like mark on YouTube. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen how far Zero's trailer will reach in this pretty interesting race, which is said to be between Vijay and Ajith fans.

Released on October 12, Bigil's trailer has already fetched over 27 million YouTube views within a short span and thus, making it one among the most-viewed Tamil movie trailers of all time. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan too had praised Bigil's trailer, calling it 'Chak De on steroids'. Vijay will be seen as the coach of a women's football team in Bigil.