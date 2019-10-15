    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajith Vs Vijay Fanwar Takes A New Turn; Brings Shah Rukh Khan Into The Picture!

      By Staff
      |

      It seems like the Ajith vs Vijay fanwar has taken an interesting turn, especially after Bigil's trailer setting some big records on YouTube. Meanwhile, the sudden popularity gained by the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has turned out to be the talk of social media. Zero's trailer is trending yet again and that too, close to a year of its release. More importantly, the Shah Rukh Khan movie's trailer has crossed the 2 million like mark on YouTube and is the first-ever Indian movie trailer to achieve this rare feat. Now, it is being said that Ajith fans are the ones who have brought Zero's trailer back into the limelight.

      Ajith Vs Vijay Fan War Takes A New Turn; Brings Shah Rukh Khan Into The Picture!

      Bigil's trailer reportedly went on to become the second-most liked trailer of all-time in Indian cinema. Only Zero is ahead of Bigil in this coveted list. However, it is being believed that Ajith fans have made it a point to not let Bigil's trailer claim that prestigious title and hence, there is an increase in the likes for Zero's trailer. Zero's trailer is garnering a good number of comments as well.

      Bigil's trailer had fetched around 1.9 M likes within three days of release. Now, it seems like Vijay fans are determined to make Bigil's trailer, the fastest ever to reach the 2 million like mark on YouTube. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen how far Zero's trailer will reach in this pretty interesting race, which is said to be between Vijay and Ajith fans.

      Released on October 12, Bigil's trailer has already fetched over 27 million YouTube views within a short span and thus, making it one among the most-viewed Tamil movie trailers of all time. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan too had praised Bigil's trailer, calling it 'Chak De on steroids'. Vijay will be seen as the coach of a women's football team in Bigil.

      Read more about: ajith vijay shah rukh khan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue