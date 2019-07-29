English
    Ajith Vs Vijay Fan Wars: Top Cricketer's Comments Are Pure Gold!

    By Staff
    |

    Fan wars are pretty common in Kollywood. Ajith and Vijay fans have been at loggerheads and healthy fights and criticism are always acceptable. However, the fan war stooped to a new low recently. Twitterati was in for a shock on Monday (July 29, 2019) morning when they saw a particular hashtag trending. The #RipactorVijay was trending on Twitter, which was definitely a deeply saddening sight. Later, all supporters of Vijay came up with another hashtag #LongLiveVijay, which started trending.

    Ajith Vs Vijay Fan Wars: Top Cricketers Comments Are Pure Gold!

    Amidst all these controversies, one of the top cricketers had come out with a comment, which has won a million hearts. It is none other than Ravichandran Ashwin, who took to his Twitter account to write a few words about the hashtag that was trending on Monday morning.

    "There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovey state manage to trend this #RIPactorVIJAY," the cricketer wrote on Twitter. - (sic)

    This particular tweet of Ashwin's garnered good responses from netizens. It has already received a good number of retweets and likes. The comment box is also getting filled with opinions.

    Previously, a similar instance had occurred on Vijay's birthday. However, back then, the fan war on social media had ended on a positive note. #IgnoreNegativity went on to trend above everything else and thus showing that mutual respect among fans should be the right way forward.

    Read more about: ajith vijay
    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
