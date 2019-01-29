Ajith Wins A Victory Over Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And Vijay!
Thala Ajith is one such actor who enjoys a huge and dedicated fan base. The much loved actor's films have their own unique specialties. He is undeniably one among the top stars of the Tamil film industry and many a times, we have seen his movies not making a solo release. But still, Thala Ajith's films have managed to win the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office in the final run. In fact, he has now become the actor who has won over the films Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay. Read on to know more about the same here.
Viswasam VS Petta
Viswasam had faced a tight competition with Petta also in the Pongal race. But still, Viswasam managed to win the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office. Both the films enjoyed success but still, Viswasam outperformed Petta in the final race.
Deepavali Season Of 2015
Vedalam, the film that came out in the theatres during the Deepavali season of 2015 too wasn't a solo release of the season. It had Kamal Haasan's much-awaited movie Thoongavanam as its big competitor.
Vedalam Wins The Race
Well, Vedalam didn't have to look behind as it emerged as one of the biggest successes of Thala Ajith's acting career. The film had a memorable run in Tamil Nadu theatres and it overtook Thoongavanam in the final run
Ajith VS Vijay
The year 2013 had witnessed a very special contest at the box office with two of the popular stars coming up with their big movies during the Pongal season. Ajith VS Vijay movies had a clash at the box office with Veeram and Jilla having a face-off.
Veeram Wins The Race
Both Veeram and Jilla had huge expectations and the films performed up to the expectations. At the same time, it was Veeram that won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office.