English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith Wins A Victory Over Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And Vijay!

    By
    |

    Thala Ajith is one such actor who enjoys a huge and dedicated fan base. The much loved actor's films have their own unique specialties. He is undeniably one among the top stars of the Tamil film industry and many a times, we have seen his movies not making a solo release. But still, Thala Ajith's films have managed to win the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office in the final run. In fact, he has now become the actor who has won over the films Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Viswasam VS Petta

    Viswasam had faced a tight competition with Petta also in the Pongal race. But still, Viswasam managed to win the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office. Both the films enjoyed success but still, Viswasam outperformed Petta in the final race.

    Deepavali Season Of 2015

    Vedalam, the film that came out in the theatres during the Deepavali season of 2015 too wasn't a solo release of the season. It had Kamal Haasan's much-awaited movie Thoongavanam as its big competitor.

    Vedalam Wins The Race

    Well, Vedalam didn't have to look behind as it emerged as one of the biggest successes of Thala Ajith's acting career. The film had a memorable run in Tamil Nadu theatres and it overtook Thoongavanam in the final run

    Ajith VS Vijay

    The year 2013 had witnessed a very special contest at the box office with two of the popular stars coming up with their big movies during the Pongal season. Ajith VS Vijay movies had a clash at the box office with Veeram and Jilla having a face-off.

    Veeram Wins The Race

    Both Veeram and Jilla had huge expectations and the films performed up to the expectations. At the same time, it was Veeram that won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Read more about: ajith viswasam
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue