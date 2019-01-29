Ajith Wins A Victory Over Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And Vijay!

Viswasam VS Petta

Viswasam had faced a tight competition with Petta also in the Pongal race. But still, Viswasam managed to win the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office. Both the films enjoyed success but still, Viswasam outperformed Petta in the final race.

Deepavali Season Of 2015

Vedalam, the film that came out in the theatres during the Deepavali season of 2015 too wasn't a solo release of the season. It had Kamal Haasan's much-awaited movie Thoongavanam as its big competitor.

Vedalam Wins The Race

Well, Vedalam didn't have to look behind as it emerged as one of the biggest successes of Thala Ajith's acting career. The film had a memorable run in Tamil Nadu theatres and it overtook Thoongavanam in the final run

Ajith VS Vijay

The year 2013 had witnessed a very special contest at the box office with two of the popular stars coming up with their big movies during the Pongal season. Ajith VS Vijay movies had a clash at the box office with Veeram and Jilla having a face-off.

Veeram Wins The Race

Both Veeram and Jilla had huge expectations and the films performed up to the expectations. At the same time, it was Veeram that won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office.